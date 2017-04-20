MOVES-Citi Private Bank names new APAC head of investments

April 20 Citi Private Bank (CPB), a unit of Citigroup Inc which caters to wealthy individuals and families, promoted Roger Bacon to the role of head of investments for the Asia-Pacific region.

Bacon will continue to be based in Hong Kong and report to Eduardo Martinez Campos, global head of investments of Citi Private bank and Bassam Salem, APAC chief executive for CPB.

Adam Proctor, former senior private banker within Citi, will take on Bacon's previous position as head of managed investments.

Proctor will be based in Singapore and will also report to Bacon. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)