MOVES-Citi Private Bank names new APAC head of investments

April 20 Citi Private Bank (CPB), a unit of
Citigroup Inc which caters to wealthy individuals and
families, promoted Roger Bacon to the role of head of
investments for the Asia-Pacific region.
Bacon will continue to be based in Hong Kong and report to
Eduardo Martinez Campos, global head of investments of Citi
Private bank and Bassam Salem, APAC chief executive for CPB.
Adam Proctor, former senior private banker within Citi, will
take on Bacon's previous position as head of managed
investments.
Proctor will be based in Singapore and will also report to
Bacon.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)