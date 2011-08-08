Citi appoints Bassam Salem as Asia Pacific CEO for private bank

SINGAPORE Aug 8 Citigroup on Monday named Bassam Salem as Asia-Pacific CEO for its private bank, replacing Aamir Rahim, who will become head of Citi's public sector group for Asia Pacific.

Salem, who will begin his new role in early autumn 2011, will be based in Hong Kong and be a member of Citi's Asia Pacific Executive Committee.

He has joined Citi from Swiss private bank EFG where he was in charge of expanding the bank's Asia and Middle East operations. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)