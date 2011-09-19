ON THE MOVE-Citi Private Bank's Liu to lead Asia client effort

Sept 19 Citi Private Bank on Monday said it named senior banker Ida Liu to lead a new U.S. group that will try to capture more business from ultra-rich clients in Asia's booming markets.

Liu, based in Citigroup's (C.N) Citi Private Bank New York office who manages $1.8 billion in assets, is also expanding the bank's coverage of Asian ultra-wealthy families in the United States, starting in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The goal is to connect ultra-rich clients in the United States with Asia, where Citi has 76 offices in 19 countries. Citi is one of the largest wealth managers in Asia.

Liu worked briefly at Merrill Lynch as a media and technology investment banker starting in 1999, in New York and Hong Kong, according to Citi and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) records. She left the financial services industry to work for Bergdorf Goodman in 2003 and then, a year later, to head up sales and marketing for women's clothing designer Vivienne Tam.

She returned the financial services business in 2007 when she joined Citi Private Bank. Liu, who graduated from Wellesley College in 1998, started her Wall Street career that same year at BT Wolfensohn in mergers and acquisitions.

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone in New York, editing by Chelsea Emery)