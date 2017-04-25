Citi obtains capital markets licence to operate in Saudi Arabia

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
DUBAI, April 25 Citigroup has obtained a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Tuesday.
The move allows Citi to return to the kingdom after an absence of 13 years and comes as the Gulf country seeks to diversify its funding resources away from oil revenues under its National Transformation Plan.
Citi had formally applied for a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, as reported by Reuters in March.
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.