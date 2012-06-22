UPDATE 2-Citi to buy part of SocGen's shipping loan book

* Shipping sector outlook to stay grim
* European banks looking to scale down shipping books
By Jonathan Saul and Lionel Laurent
LONDON/PARIS, June 22 Citigroup has agreed
to buy part of French bank Societe Generale's shipping
loan portfolio for an undisclosed price as the U.S. bank takes
advantage of slumping values in the shipping market.
"Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking and Citi
have today confirmed an agreement for the sale of a portion of
Societe Generale's shipping portfolio to Citi," the U.S.
investment bank said in a statement dated on Thursday and sent
on Friday.
European lenders, reeling from the euro zone crisis and more
than three years of pain in the shipping market, are under
growing pressure to cut exposure to risky and dollar-denominated
assets such as ship and trade finance to meet tougher capital
rules and shore up reserves.
SocGen declined to comment further than a joint statement
when contacted on Friday. Citi officials could not be reached
for further comment.
"This is a very strategic move for Citi that adds value to
SocGen and also shows that despite the weakness of the
(shipping) industry, it is still on the radar of major
international banks," said Basil Karatzas, chief executive of
Karatzas Marine Advisors & Co, which is active on the ship
brokerage and bank advisory side.
A source close to the matter said the deal concerned a
significant slice of SocGen's loan book, without giving more
details.
A shipping industry source said SocGen had offered its whole
portfolio for sale in January and that it sold a third of the
book to Citi.
"Citi is looking to increase their shipping exposure in the
market, and it is easier to acquire loans rather than originate
them from scratch," the source said.
"Citi's funding costs are in dollars, which gave them an
edge," he said. Shipping loans are mainly dollar-denominated.
CITI REMAINS ACTIVE
The statement said the two banks in the transfer of the loan
book would "make the transition as timely and efficient as
possible for the borrowers".
Many shipping companies have lost money due to a glut of
vessels caused by an over ordering of ships when times were
good, and a few have defaulted on their debts.
SocGen said in January it aimed to exit or cut its property,
shipping and aircraft financing activities.
Citi told Reuters in November, however. it remained active
in the ship finance market.
"Citi does seem to be in a counter-cyclical expansionary
mode in shipping," another shipping industry source said.
One Paris-based banker said SocGen's loan book was connected
to its export-credit activities and that the sale indicated it
was probably healthy.
"Globally the portfolios that are being shopped around are
of good quality, aside from a couple of lame ducks," the banker
said.
BNP Paribas, SocGen's bigger French rival, also
aims to exit or reduce non-core activities such as shipping.
Similar moves are being examined by smaller French rival Natixis
, bank memos showed.