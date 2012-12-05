版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四

Citigroup says plans sale of Turkish retail banking business

ISTANBUL Dec 5 Citigroup is evaluating options for the sale of its retail banking business in Turkey and will focus on corporate and commercial banking in the country going forward, its Turkish unit said on Wednesday.

"As part of its global strategy ... Citi has started to evaluate options for the sale of its retail banking operations in Turkey," Citigroup Turkey said in a statement.

