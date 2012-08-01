ON THE MOVE-Citi hires Deutsche Bank private banker Steven Young

Aug 1 Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it
hired Deutsche Bank senior private banker Steven
Young for Citi Private Bank as a New York-based adviser to
ultra-rich people, starting in October.
Young joined Deutsche Bank in 2006, where he worked as a
senior private banker in New York. Before that he spent nine
years at JPMorgan Chase & Co, where he worked in New
York and London as a private banker and a corporate adviser with
the bank's financial sponsors business.
Previously he was based in Seattle and held positions in
Bank of America's private bank and at Seafirst Bank, a
predecessor bank. He started at Arthur Andersen in 1977 as a
senior analyst in their management consulting business.
Citigroup, which is divesting its Smith Barney wealth
management business, has in the past two years been on a hiring
spree to expand a global private bank that oversees about $250
billion in assets. Citi Private bank seeks to manage money for
people with at least $25 million to invest.
A Citi spokeswoman declined to disclose the scope of Young's
private banking practice.