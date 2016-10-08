Itaú to pay $220 mln for Citigroup's Brazil retail banking assets

SAO PAULO Oct 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA agreed
on Saturday to pay 710 million reais ($220 million) for the
retail banking assets of Citigroup Inc in Brazil, further
cementing the leadership of Latin America's No. 1 bank by market
value among wealthy clients in the country.
In a securities filing, Itaú said the acquisition
included 100 percent of Banco Citibank SA's retail banking and
insurance assets, and Citigroup's stakes in automated teller
machine operator TecBan Tecnologia Bancaria SA and Cia
Brasileira de Securitização SA, a consumer structured finance
firm.
The transaction requires regulatory approval, the filing
said.
($1 = 3.2210 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John
Stonestreet)