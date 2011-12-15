UPDATE 1-Citibank Japan faces retail sales suspension-Nikkei

Dec 16 Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) will order Citibank Japan Ltd on Friday to suspend retail sales of its financial products for one month, for failing to adequately inform customers about risk, the Nikkei reported.

In another setback, Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc will be dealt a partial suspension as a consequence of attempts by a former employee to rig a key interest rate benchmark, the business daily reported.

The violations at the two Citigroup units came to light during examinations by the FSA and the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, the paper said.

Authorities said both units lacked the internal controls to prevent the violations and Citibank Japan, in particular, has failed to learn the lessons from its two previous suspensions, the Nikkei reported.

In response, Citigroup plans to replace Citibank Japan President Darren Buckley and other senior executives at the Japanese unit, the paper said without quoting sources.