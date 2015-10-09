Czech anti-monopoly office approves Raiffeisen acquisition of Citibank's Czech retail

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
PRAGUE Oct 9 The Czech anti-monopoly office has approved Raiffeisenbank's acquisition of Citibank's retail banking and credit card businesses in the Czech Republic, the watchdog said on Friday.
Terms of the deal, signed in September, have not been disclosed. Citi said at the time the financial terms were "not material" to the bank, adding it was focused on expanding its services to Czech companies, banks and public sector clients.
Raiffeisen is the fifth-biggest bank in the central European country, a market that has helped profits at western banks after coming out of the global financial crisis relatively unscathed.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.