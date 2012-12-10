Citibank in Turkish unit talks with Lebanon's Audi

ISTANBUL Dec 10 Citigroup is in talks
with Lebanon's Audi Bank on the sale of its consumer
banking unit in Turkey, part of the U.S.-based bank's plan to
rationalise its global businesses, senior banking sources said.
Audi's Turkish unit Odeabank is interested in acquiring
Citibank A.S.'s branches to expand in one of Europe's
fastest-growing economies, a top Turkish banking executive with
knowledge of the talks told Reuters late last week.
Citigroup, the third-biggest U.S. bank, said last week it
would cut 11,000 jobs worldwide to save as much as $1.1 billion
a year in costs and that the plan included selling or cutting
back its consumer operations in Turkey.
Newspaper Vatan said on Monday HSBC, which already
operates HSBC A.S., a major bank in Turkey with 333 branches, is
also interested in Citibank's Turkish branches.
Besides Citibank AS, the New York-based lender also owns a
10 percent stake in Akbank, Turkey's third-biggest
non-state lender.
Citibank has not said it plans to sell its remaining Akbank
stake.