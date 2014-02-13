版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Citic Bank unaware of reasons behind share price swings, says reports on equity coorperation with Alibaba unfounded

Feb 13 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd

* Says unaware of any reasons for unusual price movements, media reports about equity cooperation with Alibaba unfounded

Source text in Chinese:

