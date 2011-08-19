UPDATE 1-China's CITIC Group undecided on Macarthur counterbid

* Macarthur shares trade below Peabody/ArcelorMittal offer
HONG KONG, Aug 19 China's Citic Group has yet to
decide whether to launch a counterbid for Australian coal miner
Macarthur Coal Ltd , which is the subject of a $5
billion hostile takeover from ArcelorMittal SA and
Peabody Energy Corp .
Citic Group, together with subsidiary Citic Resources
Holdings Ltd , owns about 24 percent of Macarthur,
making it the single largest shareholder of the world's biggest
producer of pulverised and cleaner burning coal.
"It is not yet time to show our stance (on Peabody's
offer)," Citic Group Chairman Chang Zhenming told reporters on
Friday. He did not elaborate.
Macarthur shares fell 1.2 percent to A$15.32 on Friday,
below the ArcelorMittal/Peabody offer price of A$15.66 per
share, including a 16 cent dividend.
ArcelorMittal and Peabody opened their takeover for
shareholder acceptance on Thursday, after Macarthur rejected the
offer. Macarthur has told shareholders not to take any action on
the offer until it sends out its formal response in the next two
weeks.
Arcelor and Peabody own 16.1 percent of Macarthur and need
another 34 percent of shareholders on board for the offer to be
accepted.
Separately, Citic Group said it had not yet set a timetable
for an initial public offering, Chang said.
Last year, media reports said CITIC Group was considering a
$12 billion listing in Hong Kong in 2011, a move that could help
the state-owned conglomerate raise its profile and cut debt.
"We are still working on an internal restructuring ... we
don't have a timetable yet," he added.
