China cracks down on top brokerages in latest clean-up effort

SINGAPORE May 24 China has fined Citic
Securities, Haitong Securities and Guosen Securities for
breaking brokerage rules as part of Beijing's efforts to clean
up its financial services sector.
The country's biggest brokerage Citic Securities Co Ltd
said in regulatory filings on Wednesday it
had been fined 308.3 million yuan ($44.75 million) and warned by
the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
China has been tryng to clamp down on weak practices in its
financial sector, which are seen as a key risk in the
development of the world's second largest economy.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded China's credit ratings
for the first time in nearly 30 years on Wednesday, saying it
expects the financial strength of the economy will erode as
growth slows and debt continues to rise.
Citic said it had violated regulations related to margin
financing and securities lending when handling transactions for
Citadel (Shanghai) Trading Company Limited.
Proceeds totalling 61.7 million yuan had been confiscated by
the regulator and two executives fined, it added.
Haitong Securities Co Ltd and smaller
player Guosen Securities Co Ltd were also punished
for violating margin financing rules.
Haitong and Guosen both received warnings and had proceeds
from the business confiscated, they said in stock exchange
filings.
Haitong was fined 2.5 million yuan, while Guosen and its
futures unit were fined a total of 105 million yuan. The
regulator also issued warnings and fined the Haitong and Guosen
executives involved, the brokerages said.
($1 = 6.8888 Chinese yuan renminbi)
