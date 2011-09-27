Citic Securities' PE unit launches $1.9 bln fund

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 The private equity unit of
Citic Securities , China's biggest listed brokerage,
has launched its third private equity fund, aiming to raise 12
billion yuan ($1.9 billion), two people with direct knowledge of
the plan told Reuters.
Citic Private Equity Funds Management Co (Citic PE) also
aims to raise 5 billion yuan for its mezzanine fund and has so
far raised 3 billion yuan, one of the sources said.
Citic PE competes with domestic and global rivals including
Blackstone Group LP , TPG Capital LP and the
Carlyle Group in China's booming private equity market,
which Beijing hopes will channel liquidity into the real economy
to drive innovation and aid growth.
($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong; Additional
reporting by David Lin)