Citic Securities gets $900 mln from cornerstones-IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 14 Citic Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest publicly traded brokerage, signed
up seven cornerstone investors for its up to $2 billion Hong
Kong listing, IFR reported on Wednesday.
The group consisted of Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings Pte Ltd , the Kuwait Investment Authority,
China's national pension fund NSSF, Fubon Life Insurance,
Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual and U.S. based
hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management , said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
The investors agreed to buy a combined $900 million worth of
shares in the deal, with U.S. asset manager Waddel & Reed
committing the biggest chunk with $300 million.
Citic Securities declined to comment on details of its
planned listing.
