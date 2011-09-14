Citic Securities gets $900 mln from cornerstones-IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 14 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, signed up seven cornerstone investors for its up to $2 billion Hong Kong listing, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The group consisted of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd , the Kuwait Investment Authority, China's national pension fund NSSF, Fubon Life Insurance, Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual and U.S. based hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management , said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The investors agreed to buy a combined $900 million worth of shares in the deal, with U.S. asset manager Waddel & Reed committing the biggest chunk with $300 million.

Citic Securities declined to comment on details of its planned listing. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)