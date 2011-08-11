Citic Securities sells off part of its asset management stake

SHANGHAI Aug 11 Citic Securities said on Thursday it has sold 31 percent of its stake in China Asset Management (AMC) to three parties for 5.1 billion yuan ($801 million).

Citic, which put up for sale its 51 percent stake in AMC earlier this year, sold 11 percent of the shares to Southern Industrial Asset Management for 1.76 billion yuan, 10 percent to Power Corporation of Canada for 1.78 billion yuan and 10 percent to an investment vehicle of the Shandong provincial government for 1.6 billion, the firm said in a statement.

Citic is hoping to get 8.16 billion yuan from the sale of its stake that was to be sold in five tranches.

The country's biggest publicly traded brokerage firm must dispose of the stake in AMC to comply with regulatory requirements which cap the maximum stake in a Chinese fund management firm that can be held by a single shareholder at 49 percent. ($1=6.418 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Mike Nesbit)