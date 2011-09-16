UPDATE 3-Citic Securities to sell up to $1.94 bln of shares in HK offer

* Citic to offer 995.3 million shares at HK$12.84 to HK$15.2
each
* Roadshow to start Friday, pricing set for Sept. 28
* Temasek, Waddell & Reed among cornerstone investors
(Changes sourcing; adds comments, background & byline)
By Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau
HONG KONG, Sept 16 Citic Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest publicly traded brokerage, could
raise up to $1.94 billion with a Hong Kong share offering to
fund expansion in international markets, according to
a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.
The company is offering 995.3 million shares at an
indicative price range of HK$12.84 to HK$15.2 each, putting the
total deal size as high as HK$15.13 billion ($1.94 billion),
according to terms of the offering.
The deal will be the first major financial stock offering to
hit Hong Kong's equity capital market after it ground to a halt
in the past two months with no share sales because of volatile
markets.
Citic Securities has enough commitments from
cornerstone and anchor investors to fully cover the deal, four
sources said on Thursday.
The Shenzhen-based company likely benefited from
demand of investors betting on growth in China's capital markets
and its unique position as the only Chinese broker to be listed
in Hong Kong.
Still, increased competition in the sector and a
grim short-term outlook for global equities could put a dent on
Citic Securities shares, analysts said.
"There are no mainland brokerages listed in Hong Kong, so
they benefit from that," said Ivan Li, an analyst at Kim Eng
Securities in Hong Kong.
"At the moment, market sentiment is very weak, even in Asian
markets. Also, competition is very keen on the China market,
putting pressure on commission rates," he added.
Securities companies in China are forecast to post annual
profit growth of nearly 20 percent between 2011 and 2013, buoyed
by an increase in capital markets activity and new businesses
such as margin financing and private equity investments,
according to BOC International estimates.
FINANCIAL OFFERINGS
Insurers, brokerages and banks, including Citic
Securities, Haitong Securities, New China Life and China Guangfa
Bank, have unveiled plans to raise $35.4 billion in stock
offerings in Hong Kong and China in coming months.
Chinese consumer companies, including Tea maker
Tenfu Holdings Co Ltd and shoe retailer Hongguo
International Holdings Ltd , launched $485 million
worth of IPOs in recent days in Hong Kong.
Construction company Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
will also begin marketing its up to $3.5 billion Hong Kong
offering on Monday.
The Citic Securities price range is equivalent to a discount
of 13.3 percent to a premium of 2.6 percent to the reference
price of 12.16 yuan for Citic Securities' Shanghai-listed
A-shares.
The company will start an investor roadshow for the deal on
Friday, with pricing set for Sept. 28.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd ,
Kuwait Investment Authority, Fubon Life Insurance, Brazilian
investment bank BTG Pactual and U.S.-based hedge fund
Och-Ziff Capital Management were among the cornerstone
investors.
U.S. asset manager Waddell & Reed committed the
biggest chunk of $300 million.
China's national pension fund NSSF was originally among the
cornerstone investors, but couldn't get all its paperwork
cleared on time, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told
Reuters. The paperwork is expected to be finished on Tuesday.
Such investors back many Asian listings, committing to buy
large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during
which they will not sell their shares.
Anchor investors, who unlike cornerstones don't have to keep
their stakes for a fixed amount of time and also get no fixed
allocations, placed orders covering the remainder of the deal,
said the four sources, who couldn't be named because details of
the deal weren't yet public.
Citic Securities is the sole global coordinator of the
offering, with a group of banks, including BOC International,
CCB International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit
Agricole's CLSA unit also helping to underwrite the
deal.
($1 = 7.791 Hong Kong dollars)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Muralikumar Anantharaman)