Citic Securities to raise $1.7 billion in HK offer-source

HONG KONG, Sept 28 Citic Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest publicly traded brokerage, could
raise about $1.7 billion in a Hong Kong share offering, pricing
the deal at the bottom of a revised range, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.
Underwriters on the offering recommended the company to
price the shares at HK$13.30 each, but a final decision needs to
be approved by the head office of Citic Securities, said the
source, who could not speak on the matter publicly.
The company offered 995.3 million shares putting
the total deal at HK$13.24 billion ($1.7 billion). The pricing
recommendation matches the lower end of a revised range of
HK$13.30 to HK$15.20 a share.
($1 = 7.796 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto, Editing by Denny Thomas and Matt
Driskill)