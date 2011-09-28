UPDATE 2-Citic Sec to raise $1.7b in HK, pricing at low end-sources

* Deal said to be priced at HK$13.30 a share - sources
* Final pricing needs approval from Citic Securities head
office
* Citic Securities deal would be biggest since Prada IPO in
June
(Adds upcoming offerings, valuation details of Citic
Securities)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 28 Citic Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest publicly traded brokerage, is set
to raise about $1.7 billion in a Hong Kong share offering,
pricing the deal at the bottom of a revised range, two sources
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Still, Citic Securities' less-than-expected raising would be
the biggest stock offering in Hong Kong since the $2.5 billion
initial public offering by luxury goods maker Prada in
June.
Share sales in Hong Kong, the world's biggest IPO market for
the last two years, have virtually ground to a halt the past two
months because of volatile markets. Some $4.5 billion worth of
deals were delayed just last week by companies including Sany
Heavy Industry and rival XCMG Construction Machinery
Co Ltd .
Citic Securities' fundraising comes on day when several
other Chinese companies are lining up capital-raising plans.
Sinohydro Group, China's largest builder of dams, is set to
price its $2.7 billion Shanghai IPO while China Communications
Construction is widely expected to get approval from
the regulator for its $3.1 billion A-share listing.
Separately, Great Wall Motor fell 1.5 percent on
its trading debut on Wednesday.
Citic Securities had enough commitments from cornerstone and
anchor investors to fully cover the deal, sources said
previously, easing concerns it could be derailed because of
growing market volatility.
Cornerstone investors including Singapore state's Temasek
Holdings Pte Ltd , U.S. asset manager Waddell & Reed
and hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management
agreed to buy $850 million worth of shares in the deal.
The offering was the first of nearly $35 billion in share
sales in Hong Kong and China in the coming months unveiled by
insurers, brokerages and banks including Haitong Securities, New
China Life and China Guangfa Bank.
Pricing the Citic Securities offering at the low end of the
range demonstrates the difficult fundraising environment even
for Chinese state-backed companies in Hong Kong.
Markets are also on high alert over Europe's sovereign debt
crisis and concerns over the U.S. economy, which means companies
could have a tough time raising funds in Singapore, China and
other Asian markets.
Underwriters on the offering have recommended the company
price the shares at HK$13.30 each, but a final decision must be
approved by the head office of Citic Securities and could be
different, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak
publicly on the matter.
That would be equivalent to a price-to-book value of 1.22
times Citic Securities 2012 results, one source said. By
comparison, the average of 14 Shanghai-listed brokerages showed
a 2012 ratio of 2.3 times, according to BOC International
estimates.
Securities companies in China are forecast to post annual
profit growth of nearly 20 percent between 2011 and 2013, buoyed
by an increase in capital markets activity and new businesses
such as margin financing and private equity investments, BOC
International estimated.
Citic Securities offered 995.3 million shares, putting the
total deal at HK$13.24 billion ($1.7 billion). The pricing
recommendation matches the lower end of a revised range of
HK$13.30 to HK$15.20 a share.
Citic Securities is the sole global coordinator of the
offering, with a group of banks including BOC International, CCB
International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit
Agricole's CLSA unit helping to underwrite the deal.
($1 = 7.796 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Matt Driskill)