UPDATE 3-Citic Securities sets HK listing price guidance -IFR

* Price guidance between 13% discount and 3% premium to A-shares

* Temasek, KIA, Waddel & Reed among 7 cornerstone investors -IFR

* Cornerstone investors commit $900 mln for Citic Securities deal (Adds details on cornerstone investors)

By Fiona Lau and Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Sept 14 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, has set price guidance for its up to $2 billion Hong Kong listing and signed up seven cornerstone investors, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The company was looking to price the shares between a discount of 13 percent to its Shanghai-listed shares and a premium of 3 percent, said IFR, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

The price of the Hong Kong listing would take into consideration the average trading price of the so-called A-shares listed in Shanghai for the previous 20 days, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Shanghai-based Citic Securities will be the first financial company to test demand in Hong Kong since the equity market shut for stock offerings nearly two months ago. It is slated to start an investor roadshow for the deal on Sept. 16, with pricing set for Sept. 28.

The brokerage will compete for the attention of cautious investors with Chinese consumer companies such as tea maker Tenfu Holdings Co Ltd and shoe retailer Hongguo International Holdings Ltd , which are also conducting IPOs in Hong Kong.

CORNERSTONE INVESTORS

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd , Kuwait Investment Authority, China's national pension fund NSSF, Fubon Life Insurance, Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual and U.S.-based hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management were among the cornerstone investors, IFR added.

Such investors back many Asian listings, committing to buy large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during which they will not sell their shares.

The investors agreed to buy a combined $900 million worth of shares in the deal, with U.S. asset manager Waddel & Reed committing the biggest chunk, of $300 million.

Citic Securities declined to comment on the details.

The company has hired a team of nine firms to handle its stock sale, including unit Citic Securities International, CCB International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Agricole's CLSA unit.

Insurers, brokerages and banks including Citic Securities, Haitong Securities, New China Life and China Guangfa Bank have unveiled plans to raise $35.4 billion in stock offerings in Hong Kong and China in coming months, though a plunge in global markets could interfere with their plans.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index firmed 0.08 percent on Wednesday after trading earlier at its weakest level since July 2009. Markets around the world have been hit since the end of July by the twin fears of renewed recession in the United States and Europe's protracted sovereign debt crisis. (Editing by Matt Driskill and Will Waterman)