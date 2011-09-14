UPDATE 3-Citic Securities sets HK listing price guidance -IFR

* Price guidance between 13% discount and 3% premium to
A-shares
* Temasek, KIA, Waddel & Reed among 7 cornerstone investors
-IFR
* Cornerstone investors commit $900 mln for Citic Securities
deal
(Adds details on cornerstone investors)
By Fiona Lau and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 14 Citic Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest publicly traded brokerage, has set
price guidance for its up to $2 billion Hong Kong listing and
signed up seven cornerstone investors, IFR reported on
Wednesday.
The company was looking to price the shares between a
discount of 13 percent to its Shanghai-listed shares and a
premium of 3 percent, said IFR, citing sources with direct
knowledge of the plans.
The price of the Hong Kong listing would take into
consideration the average trading price of the so-called
A-shares listed in Shanghai for the previous 20 days, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters publication.
Shanghai-based Citic Securities will be the first financial
company to test demand in Hong Kong since the equity market shut
for stock offerings nearly two months ago. It is slated to start
an investor roadshow for the deal on Sept. 16, with pricing set
for Sept. 28.
The brokerage will compete for the attention of cautious
investors with Chinese consumer companies such as tea maker
Tenfu Holdings Co Ltd and shoe retailer Hongguo
International Holdings Ltd , which are also conducting
IPOs in Hong Kong.
CORNERSTONE INVESTORS
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd ,
Kuwait Investment Authority, China's national pension fund NSSF,
Fubon Life Insurance, Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual
and U.S.-based hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management
were among the cornerstone investors, IFR added.
Such investors back many Asian listings, committing to buy
large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during
which they will not sell their shares.
The investors agreed to buy a combined $900 million worth of
shares in the deal, with U.S. asset manager Waddel & Reed
committing the biggest chunk, of $300 million.
Citic Securities declined to comment on the details.
The company has hired a team of nine firms to handle its
stock sale, including unit Citic Securities International, CCB
International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit
Agricole's CLSA unit.
Insurers, brokerages and banks including Citic Securities,
Haitong Securities, New China Life and China Guangfa Bank have
unveiled plans to raise $35.4 billion in stock offerings in Hong
Kong and China in coming months, though a plunge in global
markets could interfere with their plans.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index firmed 0.08 percent on
Wednesday after trading earlier at its weakest level since July
2009. Markets around the world have been hit since the end of
July by the twin fears of renewed recession in the United States
and Europe's protracted sovereign debt crisis.
(Editing by Matt Driskill and Will Waterman)