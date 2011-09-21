China Citic Sec says $2bln HK share offer well received

HONG KONG, Sept 21 The $2 billion Hong Kong share offering of Citic Securities Co Ltd has been very well received by investors despite market conditions, Chairman Wang Dongming told a media conference on Wednesday.

Citic Securities, China's largest publicly traded brokerage, is offering 995.3 million shares at an indicative price range of HK$12.84 to HK$15.2 each, to raise as much as HK$15.13 billion ($1.94 billion), according to terms of the offering.

