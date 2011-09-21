China Citic Sec says $2bln HK share offer well received

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, Sept 21 The $2 billion Hong Kong share offering of Citic Securities Co Ltd has been very well received by investors despite market conditions, Chairman Wang Dongming told a media conference on Wednesday.
Citic Securities, China's largest publicly traded brokerage, is offering 995.3 million shares at an indicative price range of HK$12.84 to HK$15.2 each, to raise as much as HK$15.13 billion ($1.94 billion), according to terms of the offering.
For details, double-click on (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments (Adds sourcing, details, context)
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.