Citic Securities $2 bln HK offer fully covered-sources

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies weaken as France election fuels risk aversion

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday on concerns that the far right could win France's presidential election and take the country out of the European Union. Recent opinion polls have shown the anti-immigration National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who promises to haul France out of the euro zone and hold a referendum on EU membership, reaching a second-round vote. Fears that this could translate into a global economic shock led traders to sell riskier