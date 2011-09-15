版本:
Citic Securities $2 bln HK offer fully covered-sources

HONG KONG, Sept 15 Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest publicly traded brokerage, has received enough commitments from cornerstone and anchor investors to fully cover its up to $2 billion Hong Kong stock offering, four sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Thursday.

The Shanghai-based company is slated to launch the deal on Friday. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau; Editing by Ken Wills)

