UPDATE 2-Citic Securities to sell up to $1.94 bln of shares in HK offer -IFR

* Citic to offer 995.3 million shares at HK$12.84 to HK$15.2
each -IFR
* Roadshow to start Friday, pricing set for Sept. 28
* Temasek, Waddell & Reed among cornerstone investors
(Adds details on cornerstone, anchor investors)
HONG KONG, Sept 16 Citic Securities Co Ltd
, China's largest publicly traded brokerage, could
raise up to $1.94 billion with a Hong Kong share offering to
fund expansion in international markets, IFR reported on Friday.
The company is offering 995.3 million shares at an
indicative price range of HK$12.84 to HK$15.2 each, putting the
total deal size as high as HK$15.13 billion ($1.94 billion),
said IFR, a ThomsonReuters publication.
The price range is equivalent to a discount of 13.3 percent
to a premium of 2.6 percent to the reference price of 12.16 yuan
for Citic Securities' Shanghai-listed A-shares.
The company will start an investor roadshow for the deal on
Friday, with pricing set for Sept. 28.
Citic Securities has enough commitments from cornerstone and
anchor investors to fully cover the deal, four sources said on
Thursday.
Such investors back many Asian listings, committing to buy
large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during
which they will not sell their shares.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd ,
Kuwait Investment Authority, China's national pension fund NSSF,
Fubon Life Insurance, Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual
and U.S.-based hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management
were among the cornerstone investors.
U.S. asset manager Waddell & Reed committed the
biggest chunk of $300 million.
Anchor investors, who unlike cornerstones don't have to keep
their stakes for a fixed amount of time and also get no fixed
allocations, placed orders covering the remainder of the deal,
said the four sources, who couldn't be named because details of
the deal weren't yet public.
($1 = 7.791 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau, Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Ed Lane and Jonathan Hopfner)