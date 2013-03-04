Citigroup arbitration win in $4 bln Abu Dhabi case upheld

March 4 A U.S. federal judge on Monday rejected
a bid by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to overturn an
arbitration panel's ruling favoring Citigroup Inc in a
dispute over a $7.5 billion investment by the sovereign wealth
fund in the bank.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan rejected
arguments that the 2011 ruling ignored applicable law, and was
"fundamentally unfair" because the Abu Dhabi fund was deprived
of the chance to properly present its case.
The Abu Dhabi fund had sought $4 billion in damages over
what it called Citigroup's fraudulent representations prior to
the investment in November 2007, which followed billions of
dollars in writedowns at Citigroup linked to subprime mortgages.