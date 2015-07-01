Allied Irish can sue Citigroup over rogue trader Rusnak-U.S. judge

| NEW YORK, July 1
NEW YORK, July 1 A U.S. judge has refused to
dismiss Allied Irish Banks Plc's lawsuit accusing
Citigroup Inc of helping rogue currency trader John Rusnak
rack up a $691 million loss.
In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts
in Manhattan said government-controlled AIB may pursue a variety
of fraud claims against Citigroup in its lawsuit seeking $500
million of compensatory damages plus punitive damages.
She dismissed two other claims against Citigroup, the
third-largest U.S. bank by assets.
Rusnak committed the fraud at AIB's Allfirst Bank in
Baltimore, where he hid mounting trading losses for at least
five years before they were revealed in February 2002.
The scandal was one of the largest involving rogue trading
then on record. Rusnak later pleaded guilty to one count of bank
fraud, and served nearly six years of his 7-1/2 year prison
term. He was released in January 2009.
AIB accused Citibank, Allfirst's prime broker, of furthering
the fraud by engaging in Rusnak's sham transactions, including
disguised cash advances and fake trades.
As a result, Rusnak traded more than Allfirst permitted, and
pretended he was making legitimate currency bets, AIB said.
Citigroup countered that the evidence "does not come even
close" to suggesting it contributed to Rusnak's losses,
fraudulently or otherwise.
Batts nonetheless found "credible" evidence the bank misled
AIB about Rusnak's trades, and did not try to verify their
legitimacy.
"Given how lucrative Rusnak's trading was to Citibank, it
would not be far-fetched to infer that Citibank did so because
it was motivated to keep Rusnak happy," she wrote.
The judge also said Citibank's activity might have delayed
discovery of the fraud, and that Rusnak's "unorthodox requests"
to the bank could have raised a red flag.
Citigroup spokesman Scott Helfman declined to comment. Alan
Levine, a partner at the Cooley law firm representing AIB, said:
"We look forward to the trial."
Batts issued her 40-page decision nearly three years after
both parties last submitted legal papers. No trial date is set.
AIB originally also sued Bank of America Corp over
its dealings with Rusnak, but dropped the lawsuit in January
2012.
The Irish lender sold a majority of Allfirst to Buffalo, New
York-based M&T Bank Corp in 2003.
The case is Allied Irish Banks Plc v Citibank NA, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 03-03748.
