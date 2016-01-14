Allied Irish, Citigroup settle litigation over rogue trader

NEW YORK Jan 14 Citigroup Inc has settled
long-running litigation in which Allied Irish Banks Plc
accused it of helping rogue currency trader John Rusnak rack up
a $691 million loss.
An order announcing the dismissal of the 12-1/2-year-old
case was filed on Thursday with the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan.
The dismissal averts a trial that had been scheduled to
begin on Jan. 25. Citigroup also resolved related claims against
Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank Corp.
