MOVES-Citi names new head for ASEAN corporate, investment banking

HONG KONG, March 10 Citigroup Inc has named David Biller as its new corporate and investment banking head for the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) as part of its enhanced focus on the region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Biller, who joined Citi in 2000, will take up the new role in Singapore with immediate effect, and will continue to hold his existing position of head of diversified industrial for Asia Pacific, said the memo.

In the new role, Biller will replace Will McLane, who remains the bank's head of financial institutions group in Asia, and the memo said additional responsibilities for him will be announced shortly.

A spokesman for Citi in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo.

The bank also named Jonathan Quek as the head of investment banking for Singapore, in addition to his current role as co-head of real-estate investment banking for Asia Pacific, the memo said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)