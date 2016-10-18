Citi's e-commerce, digital tie-ups boost Asia consumer revenues

HONG KONG Oct 18 Citigroup Inc's tie-ups
with e-commerce companies in Asia such as ride-hailing firm Grab
and online retailer Lazada Group are boosting revenues at its
consumer business in the region, the boss of Citigroup Asia
said.
Revenues at Citi's Asia consumer division rose 3 percent in
the third quarter from a year ago, helped by a 4 percent rise in
credit card sales which was aided by partnerships with more
digital technology-focussed firms, Asia CEO Francisco
Aristeguieta said in an internal memo to staff on Tuesday seen
by Reuters.
"We now acquire one out of every four new cards online and
over 46 percent of our credit card payments in China are now
settled via digital partners," he said in the memo.
A Citigroup spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the content of
the memo.
For Western banks, digital banking is a cheaper and faster
way to grow in Asia than traditional banking channels because
they can offer loans, fund management and payment services via
mobile Internet.
Citgroup, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, last week
beat expectations for third-quarter net profit.
The U.S. bank last month added Grab and Lazada to its
network of credit card partnerships, which include Alipay, the
biggest online-payments platform in China, and Chinese messaging
app WeChat.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee. Editing by Jane Merriman)