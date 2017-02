HONG KONG Aug 31 Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday that it has hired Gary Kuo as vice-chairman of Asia global banking, as it looks to expand in one of the world's biggest markets for equity offerings and mergers and acquisitions.

Kuo joins from Barclays Capital , where he was co-head of investment banking for Greater China, Citigroup said in a statement. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)