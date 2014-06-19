Citigroup names Slaughter as head of Asia Pacific CIB -memo

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 19 Citigroup Inc has named Mark Slaughter as Asia Pacific head of corporate and investment banking (CIB) replacing Farhan Faruqui, who left last month to join Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Based in New York, Slaughter was previously Citigroup's chief operating officer of corporate and investment banking globally and joined the Wall Street bank in 2005 after nearly 20 years at Goldman Sachs in Europe.
Citigroup confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.