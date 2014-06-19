版本:
Citigroup names Slaughter as head of Asia Pacific CIB -memo

HONG KONG, June 19 Citigroup Inc has named Mark Slaughter as Asia Pacific head of corporate and investment banking (CIB) replacing Farhan Faruqui, who left last month to join Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Based in New York, Slaughter was previously Citigroup's chief operating officer of corporate and investment banking globally and joined the Wall Street bank in 2005 after nearly 20 years at Goldman Sachs in Europe.

Citigroup confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
