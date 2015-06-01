Citigroup seen shutting Banamex USA unit-WSJ

NEW YORK May 31 Citigroup Inc. is
expected to close its Banamex USA unit after government
authorities began probes of possible violations of anti-money
laundering laws, the Wall Street Journal said on its website on
Sunday.
The bank has suggested the shutting the unit with regulators
as a part of talks to settle the probes into Banamex USA's
anti-money laundering controls, the paper said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Regulators are not seeking such a move from Citigroup, but
they want the unit to pay more than $100 million to settle the
allegations, according to those people.
Discussions between Banamex USA, the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp. and the California Department of Business
Oversight have been going on for more than a month and the
expected settlement is still likely weeks away, the Wall Street
Journal said.
Citigroup in 2001 bought Banamex USA from Banamex, Mexico's
second biggest bank. It mainly focuses on consumers who
routinely need to move money across the border, such as U.S.
citizens living in Mexico.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)