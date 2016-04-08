Citi's head of equities Derek Bandeen to retire - memo

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 8 Citigroup Inc's head of equities, Derek Bandeen, is retiring, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.
Bandeen joined Citi as head of equity trading in 2008 from Morgan Stanley.
He will remain with the bank until it finds a replacement, according to the memo written by Paco Ybarra, Citi's head of markets and securities services.
The news was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
