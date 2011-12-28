Citigroup to sell Belgian retail business to CMNE

BRUSSELS Dec 28 Citigroup has agreed to sell its retail business in Belgium to Credit Mutuel Nord Europe (CMNE), the French firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

A spokesman for CMNE declined to detail the value of the transaction but said it would include Citigroup's credit card and consumer loan businesses in the country.

Citigroup opened operations in Belgium in 1919 and has more than 560,000 clients.