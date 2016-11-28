Citigroup 'boys' club' disfavors women, lawsuit claims

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 28 A former Citigroup Inc
financial adviser on Monday filed a lawsuit accusing the bank of
running a "boys' club" that favored men over women, treating her
as a "glorified secretary," and firing her in retaliation for
whistleblowing activity.
Erin Daly is seeking double back pay, unpaid bonuses and
punitive damages over the bank's alleged harassment, hostile
work environment and unlawful retaliation, according to her
lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court.
The resident of Manhattan's Upper West side said Citigroup
let her go less than two weeks after she complained that her
manager demanded inside information from her work on restricted
stock offerings, so that he could pass it to favored clients.
Daly said she also filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal
Employment Opportunity Commission, and plans to add federal
discrimination claims against the fourth-largest U.S. bank.
"We believe the claims alleged are without merit and intend
to vigorously defend against them," Citigroup spokeswoman
Danielle Romero-Apsilos said.
The lawsuit is one of many over the years accusing U.S.
banks of favoring male bankers, traders and financial advisers
over their female counterparts, and permitting improper conduct.
Bank of America Corp in September settled one such
case, in which former co-head of global structured products
Megan Messina accused it of running a "bro's club."
Daly said she graduated from the University of Rhode Island
in 2005, and according to brokerage industry records worked for
Citigroup from 2007 to 2014.
She claimed that even though she performed well, Citigroup
took away many of her responsibilities, and even once forced her
to apologize in writing for requesting equal treatment.
Daly also said Citigroup sometimes routed stock allocations
from "hot deals," such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
$25 billion initial public offering in 2014, to a male
colleague, advancing his career at her expense.
"Citi's 'boys' club' policies and practices" reflect a
"culture of gender discrimination," the complaint said. "The
boys were in charge. The men were doing business. Erin was just
a glorified secretary."
A lawyer for Daly declined additional comment.
The case is Daly v. Citigroup Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-09183.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Diane
Craft)