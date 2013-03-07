UPDATE 1-Citigroup puts Brazil consumer finance unit up for sale-source

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Banks were given access to data room, source says
* Citigroup to exit non-core assets to raise cash
SAO PAULO, March 7 Citigroup Inc put its consumer finance units in Brazil up for sale, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday, in a deal that might fetch the New York-based bank as much as 1.5 billion reais ($761 million).
The source, who declined to be identified by name because the process is private, said potential bidders had been given access to a data room to analyze both companies, which are known as Credicard and Credicard Financiamentos.
According to newspaper Valor Econômico, Banco Santander Brasil SA and Banco Bradesco SA may consider placing bids for the companies. The sale could be concluded by the end of March, in time to book proceeds from the transaction in Citigroup's quarterly earnings.
With the sale, Citigroup could be making progress in a longstanding plan to exit non-core business areas in key markets.
On the other hand, a purchase of Credicard could help bulk up the card business of Brazil's private-sector banks.
Credicard has more than 7 million clients. The brand is also associated with the issuance of credit cards, which could attract a different type of player in the banking system, analysts said.
In 2006, Citigroup paid 280 million reais ($139 million) for the 50 percent that it did not already own of Credicard, buying out its longtime partner, Banco Itaú Holding Financiera SA .
Bradesco and Santander declined to comment on the report, and spokespeople at Citigroup were not immediately available for comment.
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.