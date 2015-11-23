Citi to exit Brazil card venture as lack of scale bites -sources

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 23 Citigroup Inc has put
its stake in a Brazilian credit card processing joint venture
with Elavon Inc up for sale, two sources with direct knowledge
of the plan said, after a disagreement over additional funds for
the loss-making unit.
Relations between Elavon and Citigroup, partners for five
years, have soured after Brazil's central bank said the joint
venture needed more cash and the U.S. bank declined to come up
any additional funds, said the sources, who declined to be named
because the talks were confidential.
The joint venture, known as Elavon do Brasil, has failed to
gain traction in a burgeoning payment processing market
dominated by Cielo SA and Redecard, a unit of Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA. They have a combined 95 percent
of the market while Elavon has just 1 percent.
One source said the Citi-Elavon venture needs about 200
million reais ($52 million) in new capital. But with Brazil
mired in recession, Citi does not want to deploy more money in
the country and is unwilling to reallocate capital from its
other operations there, the source said.
Over the past three years, Citigroup has tempered its
ambitions in Brazil. Helio Magalhães, who became Citigroup's
Brazil chief executive officer in 2012, reversed his
predecessor's strategy of vying for market share with larger
rivals, to focus on wealthy customers and corporate banking.
The value of Citigroup's 49.9 percent stake has yet to be
determined, one source said.
The joint venture had negative equity of 195 million reais
as of June, according to Citigroup's Brazil financial
statements, meaning the bank could lose money if it tried to
sell the stake.
In a statement to Reuters, Citigroup said the joint venture
remained "an investment aligned with our strategy of offering a
complete product platform to our corporate clients."
An Atlanta, Georgia-based spokeswoman for Elavon declined to
comment. Elavon hired Greenhill & Co Inc as an adviser,
the sources added. Citigroup's investment bank is also working
on it.
Citigroup's stake has been offered to Itau, Banco Bradesco
, state-controlled lenders Caixa Econômica
and Banco do Brasil SA as well as Banco Santander
Brasil SA, one source said.
Elavon already has a partnership with Caixa, with the latter
distributing Elavon's card machines nationwide.
The banks declined to comment.
"DIFFICULT TO COMPETE"
Citigroup's lack of scale in Brazil is not new. Local
lenders have been gobbling up market share over the past three
years and now control 90 percent of assets. Among the top 6
lenders, Banco Santander Brasil is the only foreign-owned one
among them.
Last year, Citigroup's Brazilian assets grew 8.7 percent,
compared with 14 percent for Banco Bradesco SA and 24
percent for Caixa Econômica Federal, according to central bank
data.
Despite a push for high-end customers, including opening two
flagship branches in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Citigroup's
Brazilian retail banking unit has been losing money in recent
years, said two former executives who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
Citigroup declined to comment on the performance of the
retail bank.
Magalhães, Citigroup's Brazil CEO, has said the exit of HSBC
Holdings Plc earlier this year from Brazil could help
the bank win more wealthy clients but competition is escalating.
Bradesco paid $5.2 billion for the HSBC unit this year,
targeting that segment.
"It's becoming difficult for global banks to compete with
local banks in the retail banking segment because their
franchise costs, such as global software and processing costs,
have to be assumed by their subsidiaries, as well as the lag
they have in terms of scale," said Alvaro Tayar, lead partner at
PwC for financial services.
Income from corporate and transaction banking have helped
offset losses in the retail bank, mainly since Citigroup is
Brazil's No. 1 custodian of foreign investments. Its large
currency trading platform, coupled with increased transaction
banking activity, propped up profit in Brazil during the first
half, according to its financial statements.
Efforts to grow in investment banking, however, have yielded
mixed results.
Citigroup poached dealmakers Andre Kok and David Panico from
Itaú BBA and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, respectively, but
the two men departed within two years as the bank lost ground on
advisory rankings.
In the first nine months of this year, Citigroup ranked
sixth and 14th in inputted fees from M&A advisory and debt
underwriting. In 2011, it ranked fourth and seventh,
respectively.
($1 = 3.7608 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Jeffrey Benkoe)