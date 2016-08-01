UPDATE 1-Citigroup says no "significant negative impact" from Brexit

(Adds details from company's regulatory filing)
Aug 1 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it did
not experience any "significant negative impact" on its results
or client activity as a result of Britain's vote to exit the
European Union.
Citi said in a regulatory filing that while market activity
increased following the referendum in the UK, the bank expects
the operating environment to continue to be challenging. (bit.ly/2aFQlwd)
The bank's UK asset exposure was $108.4 billion as of June
30, according to the filing.
Citi said only 30 percent of its corporate loans booked in
the UK were to UK-domiciled entities, while the rest were mostly
to European counterparties.
The bank left its estimate for possible unreserved legal
costs, as of June, unchanged at $3 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)