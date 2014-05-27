版本:
BRIEF-Citigroup sees 2Q trading revenue off 20 pct to 25 pct from year earlier

NEW YORK May 27 Citigroup Inc

* CFO Gerspach says 2Q trading revenue down 20 percent to 25 percent so far

* CFO John Gerspach speaks at investor conference

* Citigroup CFO says 2Qtrading revenue decline of 20 percent to 25 percent is from year earlier quarter

* Citigroup CFO sees no additional expenses from previously disclosed fraud in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
