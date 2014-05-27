BRIEF-Citigroup sees 2Q trading revenue off 20 pct to 25 pct from year earlier

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus
NEW YORK May 27 Citigroup Inc
* CFO Gerspach says 2Q trading revenue down 20 percent to 25 percent so far
* CFO John Gerspach speaks at investor conference
* Citigroup CFO says 2Qtrading revenue decline of 20 percent to 25 percent is from year earlier quarter
* Citigroup CFO sees no additional expenses from previously disclosed fraud in Mexico
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
