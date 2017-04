NEW YORK, April 22 Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup CEO: will pay for capital plan upgrades with productivity gains

* Citigroup Chairman Mike O'Neill says reason for rejection of capital plan 'was a process issue'

* Citigroup chairman: directors will consider capital plan rejection, control issues in setting exec pay for 2014

* Citigroup Chairman O'Neill reaffirms confidence in CEO Corbat

* Citigroup exec pay plan receives 84.6 percent shareholder vote- preliminary count

* Citigroup shareholders support exec pay plan, meeting ends

* Citigroup inc CEO says regulators holding bank 'to the highest possible standard' over capital plan

* Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat speaks at annual shareholder meeting

* Citigroup CEO: 'we don't believe' regulator objected due to business model, strategy, or ability to generate capital

* Citigroup chairman: believe company will eventually meet target of 10 percent return on tangible common equity

* Citigroup chairman does not expect to meet return on equity target by 2015

* Citigroup chairman says will webcast next year's annual meeting (Reporting by David Henry in New York)