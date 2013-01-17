版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四

BRIEF-Citigroup CFO: $500 mln more legal costs in US consumer business

Jan 17 Citigroup Inc : * CFO: $500 million of additional legal costs from US consumer business * CFO John Gerspach speaking on media conference call * CFO says $500 million of new legal costs for 'variety' of issues in Citi corp

segment * CFO says won't comment on legal reserving actions unless related to a

specific settlement * CFO: not ready to declare targets for efficiency gains

