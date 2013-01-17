BRIEF-Citigroup CEO Corbat: Must 'stop destroying' capital

Jan 17 Citigroup Inc : * CEO Corbat: 'we are not satifisified with these bottom line earnings' * Executives speak to analysts * CEO: 'no silver bullet' to resolve Citi holdings portfolio * CFO: expect interest margin to be steady in 2013 * CFO: expect legal costs to remain 'somewhat elevated' * Citigroup's corbat: 1st goal in capital plan was winning approval from

regulator * CFO: want to see outcome of US debt talks before reducing mortgage reserves * CEO: "We've got to get to a point where we stop destroying our shareholders capital." * Citigroup's Corbat: our global model is becoming 'more unique' * Citigroup's Corbat: will continue to invest in global business model