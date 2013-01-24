版本:
2013年 1月 25日

BRIEF-Citigroup CEO says 'empowered' to lead company-CNBC

Jan 24 Citigroup Inc : * CEO Corbat: Chairman 'empowered me to take the company forward' * CEO Corbat spoke in interview on CNBC * CEO Corbat: 'We feel like our business mix is right' * CEO Corbat says he has 'good relationship' with board which replaced

predecessor pandit
