BRIEF-Citigroup CFO John Gerspach says Citi will focus on "high-quality" customers in world's largest cities

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
Feb 12 Citigroup Inc : * CFO John Gerspach says Citi will focus on "high-quality" customers in world's
largest cities * Gerspach speaking at investor conference * Gerspach: Citi holdings continually testing market for asset sales, including
larger sales of mortgages * Gerspach: Citi hopeful industry can put mortgage rep and warranty exposure
behind it in 2013 or 2014 * Gerspach: Citigroup doesn't expect Citi holdings to break even in 2013
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.