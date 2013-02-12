版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup CFO John Gerspach says Citi will focus on "high-quality" customers in world's largest cities

Feb 12 Citigroup Inc : * CFO John Gerspach says Citi will focus on "high-quality" customers in world's

largest cities * Gerspach speaking at investor conference * Gerspach: Citi holdings continually testing market for asset sales, including

larger sales of mortgages * Gerspach: Citi hopeful industry can put mortgage rep and warranty exposure

behind it in 2013 or 2014 * Gerspach: Citigroup doesn't expect Citi holdings to break even in 2013
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐