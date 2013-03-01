版本:
BRIEF-Citigroup lifts uncovered legal risk to $5 bln from $4 bln

March 1 Citigroup Inc : * Raises unreserved legal risk to $5 billion from $4 billion * Estimate of possible legal costs included in new 10k filing
