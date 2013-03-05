BRIEF-Citigroup CEO: will exit markets where profits lag

March 5 Citigroup Inc :
* CEO: 'significant' amount of our capital supports businesses
that lose money
* CEO Mike Corbat speaks at investor conference
* CEO: 21 of company's international markets need "optimize or
restructure"
* CEO: will exit "optimize or restructure" markets if returns
do not improve
* CEO: 'optimize or restructure' markets contribute less than
10 percent of
revenues
* CEO: signed deal this quarter to sell $1.5 billion of
mortgage holdings
* CEO: will continue small sales of mortgage holdings; large
sales not possible
now
* CEO: 60 percent of card products to be cut as redundant