BRIEF-Citigroup asked to spend $1.2 bln on buybacks

March 7 Citigroup Inc : * Says it asked Federal Reserve for permission to spend $1.2 billion on stock buybacks through 1q 2014 * Says it did not ask for dividend hike * Posts capital stress test disclosures on company web site * Says its scoring for stress showed tier 1 common ratio falling to 8.4 percent

versus fed scoring of 8.3 percent
