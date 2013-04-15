版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup shares extend gains following results

NEW YORK, April 15 Citigroup Inc : * Shares extend gains following results; up 2.5 percent in premarket trade
