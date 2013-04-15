BRIEF-Citigroup CFO John Gerspach says margin compression and higher taxes lowered earnings in transaction services unit

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
April 15 Citigroup Inc : * CFO John Gerspach says margin compression and higher taxes lowered earnings
in transaction services unit * Gerspach speaking on media conference call * CFO: liquid assets increased with deposit inflows toward quarter end * CFO: liquidity coverage ratio down despite increase in liquid assets * Citi CFO: two consecutive quarters of reduced delinquencies in mortgage
portfolio led to release of reserves * Citi CFO: consumers still not confident enough to drive the economy * CFO: consumers not finished deleveraging * CFO: investment banking revenue growth boosted by hiring in late 2011, early
2012 * Citi CFO: Mexico consumer business will continue to supply growth in 2013 * Citi CFO: prices for mortgage assets rose about 5 to 10 percentage points in
first quarter * Citi CFO: bank sold $2.8 billion of loans in mortgage portfolio during first
quarter * Citi CFO: legal expenses will remain 'elevated and somewhat volatile'
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.