BRIEF-Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat says bank will continue to evaluate release of mortgage reserves going forward

April 15 Citigroup Inc : * CEO Michael Corbat says bank will continue to evaluate release of mortgage

reserves going forward * Corbat speaking on conference call * Corbat: environment remains 'challenging' for Citigroup * Cit CFO John Gerspach says core operating expenses should decline going

forward * Gerspach: Latin America and Asia consumer banking operations will return to

positive operating leverage in 2013 * Gerspach: Citi expects to complete obligations under national mortgage

settlement in second quarter * CFO: expects net interest margin to decline in second quarter * Citi CFO: net interest margin this year will remain above 2.88 percent level

of 2012